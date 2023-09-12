Advertisement
Libya's Derna Declared Disaster Zone After Storm Devastation

Articles
  • Over 1,500 people dead, 2,000 missing in Libya floods.
  • Minister: Death toll could be much higher, dam collapse may have contributed.
  • Turkey, Italy, Egypt, and Qatar to send aid to Libya.
Hichem Chkiouat, Libya’s Minister of Civil Aviation and a member of the emergency committee for the Eastern Libyan government, has characterized the floods as a disaster, emphasizing the deeply concerning number of casualties.

“Currently 1,500 dead. More than 2,000 are missing. We don’t have accurate figures but it’s a calamity. I was shocked by what I saw – it’s like a tsunami,” he said.

During an interview with the BBC World Service’s Newshour program, he mentioned that they anticipate international assistance from nations such as Turkey, Egypt, Italy, and Qatar.

While these countries are actively involved in addressing the situation, he acknowledged that their resources are not fully sufficient.

Furthermore, the minister pointed out that the dam that collapsed had not undergone maintenance for some time, potentially contributing to the disastrous crisis.

Turkey and Italy join in aid efforts for Libya:

These countries’ offers of help are a welcome relief to the people of Libya, who are struggling to cope with the aftermath of the floods.

The floods have caused widespread damage and loss of life, and the international community’s support is essential to help the country recover.

“The Italian government is responding immediately to requests for support for the floods in eastern Libya: an assessment team is already on its way, co-ordinated by our civil protection unit”, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is quoted as saying.

