Mayor Sadiq Khan refuses to rule out breaking up force

Sadiq Khan doesn’t rule out dismantling the Metropolitan Police if reform efforts fail.

Khan unveils plans for a London Policing Board to boost accountability, following Baroness Casey’s recommendations.

Sadiq Khan has not ruled out the possibility of dismantling the Metropolitan Police if ongoing reform efforts prove unsuccessful.

As the Mayor of London, he emphasized that he is open to exploring all options to enhance the force’s organizational culture.

Recently, he unveiled plans for a London Policing Board aimed at increasing accountability within the Met, a crucial recommendation from Baroness Casey’s comprehensive review of the Met’s culture earlier this year.

When questioned on Times Radio, Mr. Khan was asked whether disbanding the Met Police could be considered if cultural improvements were not achieved.