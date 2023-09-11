Mount Taranaki Climber ‘Exceptionally Lucky’ to Be Alive

Advertisement

The climber falls 600m and survives with minor injuries.

Fall was softened by spring weather and landed in the snow.

The climber is “exceptionally lucky” to be alive.

A climber in New Zealand experienced what can only be described as a miraculous survival after plunging a staggering 600 meters (1,968 feet) down the side of Mount Taranaki on the North Island.

Remarkably, the climber sustained only minor injuries, thanks to the fortuitous spring weather that had softened the ice and allowed him to land in snow.

Police authorities have dubbed this climber “exceptionally lucky” to have survived such a harrowing fall.

To put this incredible fall into perspective, the distance the climber plummeted is equivalent to the height of the Makkah Clock Royal Tower in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s tallest buildings, and nearly double the height of London’s Shard, which soars 309 meters into the sky.

The incident unfolded as the climber was part of a group ascending Mount Taranaki. Around noon local time on Saturday, September 9th (midnight GMT), he fell from the summit, disappearing from the view of his fellow climbers.

In response, another member of the group courageously descended the mountain to locate the fallen climber.

Luckily, a member of the Taranaki Alpine Rescue, who happened to be climbing that day, joined the effort and played a crucial role in finding the fallen man.

Mount Taranaki has gained notoriety as one of New Zealand’s deadliest mountains, according to the country’s Mountain Safety Council.

In 2021, tragically, two mountaineers lost their lives after falling from the same spot where this climber miraculously survived.

Taranaki is a dormant volcano situated in relative isolation along New Zealand’s west coast. Its unique location, proximity to the coastline, and geographical characteristics contribute to some of the most rapidly changing and challenging weather conditions found anywhere in the country.