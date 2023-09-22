Nearly 400 monkey skulls seized at Paris airport

Advertisement

Customs authorities confiscated 392 packages containing monkey skulls.

The packages were shipped from Cameroon and were intended for recipients in the United States.

The skulls were likely intended for collectors and hunting clubs in the United States.

Customs authorities at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris announced on Thursday that they had confiscated nearly 400 skulls belonging to protected monkey species for seven months in 2022.

Advertisement

These seizures involved 392 packages that were intercepted between May and December of that year, and the packages mainly contained primate skulls sourced from Cameroon, intended for recipients in the United States.

In addition to these, customs officials also confiscated numerous other packages containing skulls or bones from various species.

It’s important to note that none of the confiscated items had the necessary legal authorizations for the sale of protected species, as per customs authorities.