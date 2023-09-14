Netflix star Tammy Lai joins Gou’s Taiwan presidential bid

Taiwan billionaire Terry Gou selected actress Tammy Lai as his vice-presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Billionaire Terry Gou of Taiwan has selected actress Tammy Lai, whose Netflix series played a significant role in the MeToo movement, as his vice-presidential candidate for the upcoming January presidential election.

Tammy Lai, aged 60, is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, but her lack of political experience has raised eyebrows.

Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn, the company behind the iPhone, is running as an independent candidate. This election takes place amid rising tensions with China, which has recently made it increasingly clear that it may consider using force to assert its claims over Taiwan.

During the announcement, Terry Gou praised Tammy Lai as an exceptional writer and spiritual mentor, highlighting her qualifications for the role.