Never ‘insult Poles again’ Poland’s PM warns Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Morawiecki’s remarks run the risk of further dividing two countries that were once strong allies, particularly in their joint opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recent tensions between Poland and Ukraine have escalated due to the ban on Ukrainian grain, originally imposed by several EU nations earlier this year to safeguard their local farmers concerned about the competitive pricing of Ukrainian grain.

While the EU announced plans to lift the ban last week, Poland, along with Hungary and Slovakia, opted to maintain it.

This decision led to protests from Ukraine, which subsequently filed lawsuits against these three countries. President Zelensky’s comments at the UN further exacerbated the situation.

Poland swiftly denounced Zelensky’s UN remarks and summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to express a “strong protest.”

Later, the Polish prime minister issued a straightforward statement on social media, suggesting that Poland would cease transferring weapons to Ukraine because it was prioritizing its armament.

This statement initially indicated a significant policy shift, as Poland had been one of the most proactive countries in providing weapons and aid to Ukraine.

However, Polish President Andrzej Duda attempted to clarify on Thursday, stating that Morawiecki’s comments had been “misinterpreted.” Duda explained that Morawiecki was referring to new weapons procured for the Polish military, and older weapons systems deemed unnecessary for modernization might still be sent to Ukraine.

Historically, Poland has been a steadfast ally of Ukraine, along with several former Eastern bloc nations that share concerns about potential Russian aggression if President Vladimir Putin’s expansionist ambitions continue to succeed.