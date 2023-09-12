Nobel laureate Maria Ressa acquitted of tax evasion charges

A tax evasion conviction could have resulted in Maria Ressa facing a lengthy prison sentence of up to 34 years. These cases were linked to the 2015 sale of Philippine depositary receipts, a method used by companies to raise funds from foreign investors.

However, the 59-year-old journalist is still in the process of appealing a separate cyber-libel case in which she was found guilty and handed a seven-year prison sentence.

Advertisement

She is currently out on bail as she pursues this legal recourse.

Furthermore, Rappler, the news organization she co-founded, is actively contesting a shutdown order issued by the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission.

This order alleges that Rappler violated a constitutional prohibition against foreign investments in local media.