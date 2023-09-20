President Macro Welcome British Royals to Élysée Palace

Advertisement

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at Élysée Palace for a state visit to France.

They are greeted by President Macron and First Lady Macron.

The two leaders have a close relationship and have engaged in frequent conversations.

They entered the Élysée Palace grounds, once more greeted by the triumphant notes of a trumpet and the rhythmic beat of a drum.

Advertisement

President Macron and King Charles assumed poses for photographs, standing alongside Queen Camilla and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Subsequently, they proceeded indoors for the next phase of their three-day visit.

Leading up to today’s meeting, an Élysée official informed Reuters, “There exist bonds of friendship and trust, and the two leaders have engaged in frequent conversations, particularly over the past year.”

Their most recent encounter occurred in May when Macron journeyed to London for the King’s Coronation.

Last year, Macron presented the King with a book of photographs commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to France.

Both leaders have previously bonded over environmental concerns. In 2020, during an event marking the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s Appeal, then-Prince-of-Wales Charles hosted Macron, and they engaged in an extensive discussion on environmental matters, a conversation that drew considerable media attention.

Advertisement

The subsequent year, at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, King Charles and Macron jointly presided over an environmental working group.