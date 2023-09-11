Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rescue Efforts Continue in Morocco as Death Toll Nears 200

Rescue Efforts Continue in Morocco as Death Toll Nears 200

Articles
Advertisement
Rescue Efforts Continue in Morocco as Death Toll Nears 200
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Death toll climbs to 2,497, up from 2,122.
  • Number of injured also rises to 2,476, up from 2,400.
  • The disaster has had a devastating impact on the affected region.

In the aftermath of Morocco’s catastrophic earthquake, the latest information provided by the interior ministry is deeply concerning.

Advertisement

The death toll has now climbed to a staggering 2,497, a stark contrast to the previously reported figure of 2,122 casualties.

This substantial increase in the number of lives lost underscores the severity of the disaster and the devastating impact it has had on the affected region.

Furthermore, the situation remains grim as the count of individuals reported as injured has also risen significantly.

According to the updated data, 2,476 people have sustained injuries, compared to the earlier estimate of 2,400 wounded.

This escalation in the number of injured individuals further emphasizes the magnitude of the crisis, highlighting the urgent need for assistance and relief efforts in the affected area.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Island States Turn to Law of the Sea for Climate Protection
Island States Turn to Law of the Sea for Climate Protection

Tuvalu and Antigua and Barbuda Prime Ministers seek climate change opinion at...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story