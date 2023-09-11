Rescue Efforts Continue in Morocco as Death Toll Nears 200

Advertisement

Death toll climbs to 2,497, up from 2,122.

Number of injured also rises to 2,476, up from 2,400.

In the aftermath of Morocco’s catastrophic earthquake, the latest information provided by the interior ministry is deeply concerning.

The death toll has now climbed to a staggering 2,497, a stark contrast to the previously reported figure of 2,122 casualties.

This substantial increase in the number of lives lost underscores the severity of the disaster and the devastating impact it has had on the affected region.

Furthermore, the situation remains grim as the count of individuals reported as injured has also risen significantly.

According to the updated data, 2,476 people have sustained injuries, compared to the earlier estimate of 2,400 wounded.

This escalation in the number of injured individuals further emphasizes the magnitude of the crisis, highlighting the urgent need for assistance and relief efforts in the affected area.