Romania finds possible drone parts near Ukraine border

Russian drone attacks in Ukraine led to potential drone fragments being found in Romania.

Security concerns arise for NATO nations due to their mutual defense obligations.

This marks the third instance of drone parts found in Romania recently.

Following Russian drone assaults on Izmail in southern Ukraine, just across the border, Romania, a NATO member, claimed on Wednesday that parts of a potential drone had been found on its soil.

Attacks on Ukraine’s river ports, which are only a few hundred meters from the Romanian border, have raised security dangers for NATO countries that have a responsibility to mutual defense.

If verified, it would mark the third time in recent days that such fragments have been discovered on Romanian soil.

“The crew of an IAR 330 Puma helicopter of the Romanian Air Force … (identified) fragments that could have come from a drone, dispersed over an area of ​​several dozen metres,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

According to the report, the shards were spotted close to the towns of Nufarul and Victoria in the county of Tulcea.

Earlier, the defense ministry had reported that calls concerning potential cases of drones coming down in the vicinity had been made to emergency services.

It promised to give more information when its teams had looked into the situation locally.

