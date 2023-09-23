Russell Brand Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Claims

Advertisement

Russell Brand was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Brand denies the allegations.

Brand’s YouTube channel has been demonetized and his live tour has been postponed.

Russell Brand has broken his silence following accusations of rape and sexual assault, expressing gratitude to his followers for critically assessing the information they’ve received.

However, he did not directly comment on the allegations against him. In a YouTube video released on Friday, the British comedian, who vehemently denies the claims, discussed what he described as an “extraordinary and distressing week,” while also accusing the UK government of attempting to stifle his online presence.

The allegations emerged in a joint investigation by British media outlets The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s “Dispatches,” where four women accused Brand of sexual assault incidents occurring between 2006 and 2013.

One of these women claimed to be 16 years old at the time, while Brand was 31.

It’s worth noting that the women chose not to disclose their identities in the report, and CNN has not independently verified their allegations.

At least two of the alleged incidents reportedly took place in Los Angeles, with one woman seeking treatment at a rape treatment center on the same day as the alleged assault.

The center reportedly contacted the police, but the woman decided against filing a report, citing doubts about her words having any impact in contrast to Brand’s stature, as indicated by notes from the rape center shared with The Times.

In his video statement, the 48-year-old Brand did not directly address the accusations against him, focusing instead on his concerns about online censorship efforts.