Russia bombards power facilities across Ukraine

Another Sikh leader Sukhdool Singh killed in Canada
Sukhdool Singh was brutally gunned down by unidentified assailants in Winnipeg. Sukhdool...
Ukraine faced a devastating nationwide missile assault by Russia on Thursday, which targeted energy facilities in Kyiv and other cities.
This occurred just hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky was scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.
In the southern city of Kherson, two individuals lost their lives, and in Kyiv, seven people, including a 9-year-old girl, were wounded in the latest attack.
Debris from an infrastructure facility damaged a residential building, leading to the hospitalization of a child and an 18-year-old woman, as confirmed by Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.
Officials described it as a “terrible night for Kherson city,” highlighting damage to apartment buildings and vehicles due to Russian shelling in residential areas.
In the city of Kharkiv, where Russia launched six strikes in the early hours, two individuals were injured, according to local authorities.
Additionally, at least 10 people were injured in overnight missile attacks on the city of Cherkasy in central Ukraine.
These strikes marked the first instance in six months of Russia targeting Ukraine’s power infrastructure, as reported by the state energy provider Ukrenergo.
This occurred just as Ukraine prepared for colder seasons, which would necessitate increased energy usage for heating.
It is worth noting that last year, Russia initiated a series of intense attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in October.
Ukrenergo stated that the overnight missile attacks resulted in damage to power facilities in western and central regions, leading to blackouts in several areas.
Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted 36 out of 43 missiles launched by Russia on Thursday, according to Ukraine’s army chief.
However, air raid alerts continue in parts of the country, with some Ukrainian officials cautioning that the missile threat remains ongoing.
These attacks occurred as Kyiv reached a distressing milestone, surpassing 1,000 hours of air raid alarms since the beginning of the Russian invasion, according to the head of the city’s military administration.
“It’s a restless morning,” Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said Thursday, as he urged Ukrainians to follow the safety rules.
The air raid alarms, which are a constant occurrence, regularly sounding through loudspeakers across the city and on residents’ mobile phones, have become so routine that government authorities have had to urge residents to continue utilizing bomb shelters.
“Do not neglect the air raid alarms,” the head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko said on Thursday, highlighting that a year and a half of continuous alarms has taken a toll on the capital. “We have survived it and we will overcome much more together.”
Following a contentious United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Wednesday, the latest series of missile strikes occurred.
During this session, Zelensky emphasized that the removal of Russia’s veto power “will constitute the primary essential measure.”
“It is impossible to stop the war because all efforts are vetoed by the aggressor,” Zelensky said during a speech at Wednesday’s UN Security Council meeting.
Although allies have previously enforced sanctions against Russia since the commencement of the war, the Ukrainian president has advocated for the implementation of preemptive sanctions against nations involved in conflicts.
While allies have already imposed sanctions on Russia since the start of the war, the Ukrainian president called for applying preventative sanctions to countries that engaged in conflicts.
“Anyone who wants to start a war should see before their fatal mistake what exactly they will lose when the war starts,” Zelensky said.
On Thursday, Zelensky is making the trip to meet with Biden, with the White House indicating that the President is eager to gain insights from a “battlefield perspective.”
This visit occurs at a time when the Ukrainian president is urgently appealing for more assistance for his war-affected nation, while the US Congress remains split on the course of action.
John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, also stated that Biden will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine, emphasizing that “we will stand by them as long as necessary.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.
Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.