Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Russian shelling kills child, wounds 6 in Kherson

Russian shelling kills child, wounds 6 in Kherson

Articles
Advertisement
Russian shelling kills child, wounds 6 in Kherson

Russian shelling kills child, wounds 6 in Kherson

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Child killed, 6 wounded in Russian shelling in Kherson region
  • Russia carried out 91 attacks in the Kherson region
  • Efforts are being coordinated to evacuate children and their families from the region

On Friday, a tragic incident occurred in the Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Kherson region, resulting in the loss of a child’s life and injuries to six other individuals due to shelling by Russian forces.

Advertisement

Oleksandr Prokudin, who leads the Kherson region’s military administration, reported that Russia carried out a total of 91 attacks, unleashing 349 shells from various weapon systems in the past day.

Of those shells, 20 were directed at Kherson City, causing damage to both residential neighborhoods and critical infrastructure.

Prokudin further informed that efforts are being coordinated to evacuate children and their families from the region.

Additionally, a curfew will be enforced in the area from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, commencing on September 18th, as a safety measure.

Advertisement

Also Read

UK, France, Germany tighten nuclear screws on Iran
UK, France, Germany tighten nuclear screws on Iran

UK, France, Germany keep nuclear sanctions on Iran The move aims to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story