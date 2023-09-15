Russian shelling kills child, wounds 6 in Kherson

Advertisement

Child killed, 6 wounded in Russian shelling in Kherson region

On Friday, a tragic incident occurred in the Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Kherson region, resulting in the loss of a child’s life and injuries to six other individuals due to shelling by Russian forces.

Oleksandr Prokudin, who leads the Kherson region’s military administration, reported that Russia carried out a total of 91 attacks, unleashing 349 shells from various weapon systems in the past day.

Of those shells, 20 were directed at Kherson City, causing damage to both residential neighborhoods and critical infrastructure.

Prokudin further informed that efforts are being coordinated to evacuate children and their families from the region.

Additionally, a curfew will be enforced in the area from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time, commencing on September 18th, as a safety measure.