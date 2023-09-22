Senator Bob Menendez and Wife Indicted on Bribery Charges

Advertisement

US Senator Bob Menendez was indicted on bribery charges.

Menendez has previously faced bribery allegations, which resulted in a mistrial in 2015.

The charges are the latest development in a long-running corruption probe.

The Justice Department has indicted Democratic Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey on charges of allegedly accepting substantial bribes, including cash and gold bars, from New Jersey businessmen.

Prosecutors claim that Menendez and his wife received these payments in exchange for using the senator’s influence to protect the businessmen and benefit the government of Egypt.

The charges include conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, with both Menendez and his wife facing these counts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:00 AM EST (16:00 GMT) to officially announce the charges.

According to the indictment, the bribes included cash, gold, contributions toward a home mortgage, and a luxury vehicle, all provided by three New Jersey individuals: Wael Hana, Jose Uribe, and Fred Daibes.

Federal agents searched Menendez’s residence and reportedly discovered evidence of these bribery agreements, including over $480,000 in cash concealed in various places, such as envelopes, clothing, closets, and a safe.

Additionally, a luxury vehicle paid for by Uribe was found in the garage, along with $100,000 worth of gold bars, which were depicted in the indictment.

Senator Menendez, 69, serves as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and was re-elected to a third term in the Senate in 2018.

The indictment alleges that Menendez’s wife, Nadine, collaborated with one of the businessmen, Mr. Hana, to introduce the senator to Egyptian intelligence and military officials.

Hana, originally from Egypt, exchanged numerous text messages with Ms. Menendez, some of which were deleted from her phone, according to prosecutors.

The indictment suggests that Hana and Ms. Menendez established a “corrupt agreement” in which Hana provided funds to benefit the Egyptian government through foreign military sales and financing, leveraging the senator’s position.