Shoigu Visits Zvezda shipyard to review submarine repairs

Shoigu visited the shipyard for submarine upgrades.

Zvezda plant is key for nuclear sub-maintenance.

He emphasized Ka-52M helicopter improvements.

The Pacific Fleet’s nuclear submarines are being repaired and modernized at a premier military shipyard, according to Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, who visited the facility on Friday.

Shoigu participated in discussions earlier this week between President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who on Friday paid visits to two aviation facilities in the town of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

According to a statement from the defence ministry, Shoigu examined work being done on a floating docking complex and how nuclear submarines are being updated and repaired at the Zvezda plant in the town of Bolshoi Kamen.

Furthermore, Zvezda is the sole facility in the Far East with a focus on the maintenance and modernisation of nuclear-powered submarine missile carriers, according to the Russian Pacific Fleet.

“Sergei Shoigu demanded the maximum use of Zvezda’s production facilities in order to complete the repair and modernisation of submarines,” the defence ministry said.

Additionally, Shoigu went to the Progress facility in the Arsenyev village that makes Ka-52 military helicopters.

He emphasized the significance of enhancing the Ka-52M helicopters’ combat capability and protecting its pilots.

“The combat capabilities of Ka-52M helicopters need to be improved, and the pilots’ protection needs to be increased,” Interfax news agency quoted Shoigu.

