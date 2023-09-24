Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
South China Sea Tension Rises as China Installs Floating Barrier

South China Sea Tension Rises as China Installs Floating Barrier

Articles
Advertisement
South China Sea Tension Rises as China Installs Floating Barrier

South China Sea Tension Rises as China Installs Floating Barrier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • China deploys floating barriers in the disputed South China Sea area, blocking Filipino fishing boats.
  • A barrier was discovered during a Philippine Coast Guard patrol on Friday.
  • China has claimed over 90% of the South China Sea and took control of the Scarborough Shoal in 2012.

The Philippines has accused China of deploying a “floating barrier” to obstruct fishing boats from accessing a disputed area in the South China Sea.

Advertisement

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that this 300-meter obstacle was obstructing fishermen from working in a lagoon within the Scarborough Shoal.

China has claimed over 90% of the South China Sea and took control of the shoal in 2012.

According to Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard, the barrier was discovered during a patrol on Friday.

Three Chinese coast guard vessels and a Chinese maritime militia service boat were responsible for setting up the barrier as the Philippine vessel arrived.

These Chinese boats issued 15 radio challenges and accused the Philippine ship and fishermen of violating international and Chinese laws.

They later moved away when they realized that media personnel were onboard the Filipino vessel. China’s embassy in Manila has not responded to requests for comment as of yet.

Advertisement

Commodore Tarriela emphasized that the barrier was adversely affecting the livelihood of Filipino fishermen.

He also mentioned that Filipino fishermen have observed China typically deploying such barriers when they spot a significant number of fishermen in the area.

He pledged that his organization would collaborate with concerned governments but would also uphold their maritime rights and protect their maritime domains.

The South China Sea is a valuable fishing area believed to contain substantial oil and gas reserves, with over half of the world’s fishing vessels operating there.

China’s extensive territorial claims, which encompass land parcels and their adjacent waters, have not only provoked the Philippines but also raised tensions with Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Brunei. China has supported its claims through island construction and naval patrols.

The United States has stated that it does not take sides in territorial disputes but has conducted military operations, including sending ships and aircraft near contested islands, under the banner of “freedom of navigation.”

Advertisement

China took control of the Scarborough Shoal in 2012, causing Filipino fishermen to travel farther for smaller catches.

However, relations improved under former President Rodrigo Duterte, and China permitted Philippine fishing in the vicinity.

Tensions have escalated since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed the presidency last year.

President Marcos Jr. restored security ties with the United States and, in early 2023, granted American troops expanded access to Philippine military bases.

This move angered China, as a larger U.S. presence in the Philippines strengthened Washington’s network of alliances extending from South Korea and Japan to the north to Australia in the south.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

European Commission Probes Poland Over Visa Fraud Allegations
European Commission Probes Poland Over Visa Fraud Allegations

European Commission seeks clarifications from Poland over alleged cash-for-visas scandal. Accusations involve...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the China News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story