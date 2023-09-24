South China Sea Tension Rises as China Installs Floating Barrier

Advertisement

China deploys floating barriers in the disputed South China Sea area, blocking Filipino fishing boats.

A barrier was discovered during a Philippine Coast Guard patrol on Friday.

China has claimed over 90% of the South China Sea and took control of the Scarborough Shoal in 2012.

The Philippines has accused China of deploying a “floating barrier” to obstruct fishing boats from accessing a disputed area in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that this 300-meter obstacle was obstructing fishermen from working in a lagoon within the Scarborough Shoal.

According to Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard, the barrier was discovered during a patrol on Friday.

Three Chinese coast guard vessels and a Chinese maritime militia service boat were responsible for setting up the barrier as the Philippine vessel arrived.

These Chinese boats issued 15 radio challenges and accused the Philippine ship and fishermen of violating international and Chinese laws.

They later moved away when they realized that media personnel were onboard the Filipino vessel. China’s embassy in Manila has not responded to requests for comment as of yet.

Commodore Tarriela emphasized that the barrier was adversely affecting the livelihood of Filipino fishermen.

He also mentioned that Filipino fishermen have observed China typically deploying such barriers when they spot a significant number of fishermen in the area.

He pledged that his organization would collaborate with concerned governments but would also uphold their maritime rights and protect their maritime domains.

The South China Sea is a valuable fishing area believed to contain substantial oil and gas reserves, with over half of the world’s fishing vessels operating there.

China’s extensive territorial claims, which encompass land parcels and their adjacent waters, have not only provoked the Philippines but also raised tensions with Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Brunei. China has supported its claims through island construction and naval patrols.

The United States has stated that it does not take sides in territorial disputes but has conducted military operations, including sending ships and aircraft near contested islands, under the banner of “freedom of navigation.”

China took control of the Scarborough Shoal in 2012, causing Filipino fishermen to travel farther for smaller catches.

However, relations improved under former President Rodrigo Duterte, and China permitted Philippine fishing in the vicinity.

Tensions have escalated since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed the presidency last year.

President Marcos Jr. restored security ties with the United States and, in early 2023, granted American troops expanded access to Philippine military bases.

This move angered China, as a larger U.S. presence in the Philippines strengthened Washington’s network of alliances extending from South Korea and Japan to the north to Australia in the south.