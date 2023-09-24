Spanish Festival Turns Deadly After Bull Kills Man

61-year-old man gored to death by a bull at the bull-running festival in Spain.

His 63-year-old friend was also injured in the attack but in stable condition.

Bull-running festivals are popular in Spain, but animal rights groups have raised concerns. Advertisement

A tragic incident occurred during a bull-running festival in eastern Spain, where a 61-year-old man lost his life and his 63-year-old friend sustained injuries.

The fatal goring occurred in the town of Pobla de Farnals in the Valencia region on Saturday, and despite undergoing emergency surgery, the 61-year-old man passed away on Sunday.

His 63-year-old friend, attacked by the same bull, is currently in stable condition in the hospital.

These unfortunate incidents are not unusual during bull-running festivals in Spain, where hundreds of such events take place annually.

These events involve releasing bulls onto city streets, with participants running ahead of them.

Advertisement

Despite ongoing concerns raised by animal rights groups regarding the risks to both the public and the animals involved, these annual festivities remain popular.

It’s worth noting that the bull-running season plays a crucial role in boosting Valencia’s economy.

A study conducted in 2019 revealed that it generated over 3,000 jobs and contributed €300 million to the region’s economy through nearly 10,000 events each year.

Also Read Kosovo Police Surround Gunmen After Shooting at Monastery Kosovo's security forces have encircled approximately 30 gunmen who shot and killed...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.