Sudan War Could Engulf Region, Army Chief Warns

Sudanese army chief warns UN of regional war

Calls for designation of Rapid Support Forces as terrorists

RSF leader says ready for ceasefire and political talks Advertisement

Sudan’s top military official, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has issued a warning to the United Nations about the potential spillover of the prolonged conflict in his country into neighboring regions.

He has urged the international community to exert pressure on the paramilitary groups he is currently engaged in combat with and designate them as “terrorist organizations.”

General al-Burhan made this plea during his address at the United Nations, following a series of diplomatic visits.

He specifically called for the designation of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as terrorists and for measures targeting their external backers, hinting at possible connections with Russia’s Wagner mercenaries.