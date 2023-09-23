Sudan war: Sudan army chief ready for peace talks

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is open to dialogue with rebel commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo amid an ongoing conflict.

The internal conflict has led to over 5,000 reported deaths and the displacement of more than five million people.

Gen Burhan, who seized power in 2021, seeks international support and legitimacy for his leadership. Advertisement

The leader of Sudan’s army, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with the commander of rebel forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who he has been in conflict with for control of the country.

This internal conflict, ongoing since April, has resulted in a reported death toll of over 5,000 people and the displacement of more than five million.

Gen Burhan, who came to power through a coup in 2021, made these remarks during a rare interview with the BBC, following his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

He is currently on a global diplomatic tour seeking international support and seeking to legitimize his leadership, despite not yet transitioning power to civilian authorities.

In response to allegations that his forces have targeted civilians, despite evidence from the UN and humanitarian organizations indicating indiscriminate airstrikes on residential areas, Gen Burhan denied these claims.

Advertisement

He expressed confidence in achieving victory but acknowledged that the ongoing fighting in the capital, Khartoum, had forced him to relocate his headquarters to Port Sudan.

Gen Burhan’s willingness to engage in dialogue with Gen Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, is contingent on both sides adhering to commitments made to protect civilians during talks held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in May.