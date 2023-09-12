Advertisement
Tanzanian authorities refute claims of illegal wildlife export

Tanzanian authorities refute claims of illegal wildlife export

Tanzanian authorities refute claims of illegal wildlife export
  • Tanzania denies exporting wildlife to the Middle East.
  • The TCAA says that the airport in Loliondo is not a designated entry or exit point.
  • The last flight to Loliondo was on July 19th.
The Middle Eastern countries would not be able to import wildlife through Tanzania’s airports from a park in the north.

It comes in response to social media reports that wildlife was being transported illegally from Loliondo, close to the renowned Serengeti National Park, to the United Arab Emirates on cargo flights.

The airport in Loliondo was not a designated entry or exit point, according to the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA), which called the accusations “completely false”.

TCAA refuted accusations that a jet carrying wildlife had been spotted on August 26 by stating that the last flight to Loliondo was on July 19 and that the airport is designated for ordinary cargo.

“The authority has a real-time monitoring system and all international flights enter and exit through designated entry/exit airports such as Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), and Aman Abeid Karume International Airport (AAKIA),” it said in a statement.

It advised Tanzanians to ignore the reports, claiming they were intended to harm their nation’s reputation.

Also Read

After the Tanzania Marburg deaths, neighbors raised the alarm
After the Tanzania Marburg deaths, neighbors raised the alarm

The Marburg virus has caused high fever, hemorrhage and organ failure. And...

