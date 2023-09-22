Teachers strike over education reform shuts down schools in Nepal

Teachers’ strike in Nepal enters its third day, affecting millions of students in public schools.

About 110,000 teachers protest against an education reform bill in parliament.

Teachers issue a warning of continued demonstrations if demands are not met.

In Nepal, a significant teachers’ strike has now reached its third day, causing widespread disruptions to the education of millions of students in public schools.

Approximately 110,000 teachers are engaged in this protest, which is directed against an education reform bill currently under consideration in parliament.

Their objections revolve around two key aspects of the bill: first, the proposals to grant local governments authority over schools, and second, the prohibition on teachers participating in organizations with political affiliations.

On Thursday, a considerable number of protesters marched toward the parliament building in Kathmandu, the capital city.

During this march, clashes occurred as anti-riot police, armed with batons, pushed back the demonstrators attempting to breach a steel barricade.



Amidst this ongoing unrest, students and parents are urging a resolution to the situation to allow classes to resume as soon as possible.