Teen Boy Stabbed to Death in Manchester, Suspect Arrested

A tragic incident occurred in Manchester as a 14-year-old boy lost his life due to a stabbing.
Authorities received a call about the stabbing at Tavistock Square in Harpurhey, located a few miles north of the city center, just after 18:00 BST on Friday.
The young victim was transported to the hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries, according to a statement by the Greater Manchester Police.
In connection with the incident, another 14-year-old boy has been apprehended on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
Resident Syeda Qayyum told the media: “There was a big fight with kids fighting with each other.
“One kid was screaming: ‘Call an ambulance, call an ambulance’ and there was blood on the corner.
“It’s so bad.”
Harpurhey councilor Pat Karney said the community “was heartbroken”.
He said: “We can only imagine the pain that this family has woken up to.
“To lose a child in these circumstances is horrifying.”
The Greater Manchester Police have implemented a Section 60 order, granting them extended stop and search authority, which will remain in effect until Saturday evening.
Det Supt Phil Key said: “I would like to share my deepest condolences with the family at this unbelievably difficult time.”
He stated that the family of the boy had been notified.
Det Supt Key sought to reassure the public that the Section 60 order was only used “when proportionate and necessary”, adding that it was aimed at minimizing violent behavior and preventing “any further serious incidents”.
Authorities have called upon anyone who witnessed the attack to get in touch with the police.
