Teen Boy Stabbed to Death in Manchester, Suspect Arrested

14-year-old boy stabbed to death in Manchester.

Another 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Section 60 order implemented in Harpurhey, granting police extended stop and search authority.

Authorities received a call about the stabbing at Tavistock Square in Harpurhey, located a few miles north of the city center, just after 18:00 BST on Friday.

The young victim was transported to the hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries, according to a statement by the Greater Manchester Police.

In connection with the incident, another 14-year-old boy has been apprehended on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.