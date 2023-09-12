Tennessee Teacher Charged with Raping Boy at Her Home

Man Confesses to 1979 Cold Case Murder in Boston
Trigger warning: This text contains descriptions of sexual abuse.
A 38-year-old teacher from Covington, Tennessee, named Alissa McCommon, has been arrested and charged with raping a boy at her residence in 2021.
Authorities have also accused her of engaging in sexual misconduct with “multiple juveniles.”
The Covington Police Department initiated an investigation into McCommon following allegations of inappropriate interactions with individuals under 18 years of age.
McCommon’s arrest occurred on Friday in connection with these allegations.
The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services contacted the police in the previous month after receiving reports of sexual misconduct involving a teacher and a former student.
McCommon, who was employed at Challenger Academy, was subsequently suspended without pay on August 24, following a parent’s disclosure of abuse allegations.
According to school officials, as reported by media, several juvenile victims reported that they had befriended their former teacher and engaged in activities such as playing video games and connecting on social media.
Subsequently, McCommon is alleged to have sent inappropriate photographs and solicited sexual relations from these victims.
Covington Police Chief Donna Turner reported that McCommon is specifically accused of having a sexual encounter with a boy aged 12 years or younger at her residence in 2021, as per media coverage.
“Covington Police Department Detectives continue to investigate this terrible exploitation and abuse of these young boys,” Turner said in a statement. “We expect to also develop the investigation to determine the accountability of other adults in the case, including those who were aware of the abuse, and those who allowed or provided locations for such illegal acts to occur.”
Authorities have stated that there is no evidence to suggest that any of the reported activities took place on a school campus.
Throughout the investigation, McCommon acknowledged engaging in inappropriate communication with former students, as confirmed by the police.
“It is unbearable. It’s unspeakable and it’s 100 percent preventable. I think that’s why the detectives and we are so passionate about making sure victims are okay,” Turner said, according to the media.
According to media reports, McCommon’s attorneys have stated that she maintains her innocence.
“We believe that it’s borderline a witch hunt on social media and that’s frustrating to us,” defense attorney Jere Mason said. “What we’re asking is that the public be patient and allow the justice system to do its job and not create further persecution on the alleged victims or the family of the defendant.”
McCommon has been charged with child rape and is currently in custody with a bond set at $25,000. Her court appearance is scheduled for October 13.
The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office has collaborated with the Covington Police Department in this case and is actively collecting additional evidence.
“Remember, although we work for the public and our citizens, our victims are a priority,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “I assure you we are being thorough with the investigation and the process at hand.”
