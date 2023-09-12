Tennessee Teacher Charged with Raping Boy at Her Home

Alissa McCommon has been arrested and charged with raping a boy at her residence in 2021.

Authorities have also accused her of engaging in sexual misconduct with "multiple juveniles."

Trigger warning: This text contains descriptions of sexual abuse.

A 38-year-old teacher from Covington, Tennessee, named Alissa McCommon, has been arrested and charged with raping a boy at her residence in 2021.

Authorities have also accused her of engaging in sexual misconduct with “multiple juveniles.”

The Covington Police Department initiated an investigation into McCommon following allegations of inappropriate interactions with individuals under 18 years of age.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services contacted the police in the previous month after receiving reports of sexual misconduct involving a teacher and a former student.

McCommon, who was employed at Challenger Academy, was subsequently suspended without pay on August 24, following a parent’s disclosure of abuse allegations.

According to school officials, as reported by media, several juvenile victims reported that they had befriended their former teacher and engaged in activities such as playing video games and connecting on social media.

Subsequently, McCommon is alleged to have sent inappropriate photographs and solicited sexual relations from these victims.

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner reported that McCommon is specifically accused of having a sexual encounter with a boy aged 12 years or younger at her residence in 2021, as per media coverage.