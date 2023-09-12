Thousands feared dead in Libya after dam collapse, flooding

Two dams collapsed in Libya’s northeast, causing catastrophic flooding.

The death toll is estimated to be over 2,000, with thousands more missing.

The city of Derna has been particularly hard hit, with entire neighborhoods destroyed.

After Storm Daniel dumped so much rain in the northeast that two dams in one area collapsed, spilling entire communities into the sea, thousands of people are thought dead in Libya.

According to Othman Abduljalil, the health minister for the government supported by the eastern parliament of Libya, at than 2,000 people have perished and nearly 6,000 more are missing in the heavily affected city of Derna.

“The situation [in Derna] was catastrophic… The bodies are still lying in many places,” Abduljalil told Libya’s national TV channel from Derna on Monday.

Abduljalil called Derna a “ghost town,” claiming that water has cut off some areas of the city. He made a plea for assistance to the world, stating that search and rescue teams are needed by the authorities.

According to a post on social media, the Red Crescent Society of Libya had previously estimated that more than 300 people had been killed in Derna.

According to Ahmed Mismari, a spokesman for the Libyan National Army (LNA), which has bases in the east, two dams have given way as a result of flooding.

“As a consequence, three bridges were destroyed. The flowing water carried away entire neighborhoods, eventually depositing them into the sea,” he said.

Osama Aly, the director of Libya’s Emergency and Ambulance Authority, told the international media that once the dam collapsed, “all of the water headed to an area near Derna, which is a mountainous coastal area.”

“Homes in valleys were washed away by strong muddy currents carrying vehicles and debris,” he continued. Aly claimed that the city’s downed phone lines further complicated rescue attempts because employees were unable to access Derna owing to the extensive damage.

According to Aly, the disaster’s scope was not anticipated by the authorities.

“The weather conditions were not studied well, the seawater levels and rainfall [were not studied], the wind speeds, there was no evacuation of families that could be in the path of the storm and in valleys,” Aly said.

“Libya was not prepared for a catastrophe like that. It has not witnessed that level of catastrophe before. We are admitting there were shortcomings even though this is the first time we face that level of catastrophe,” Aly said earlier.

The floods have reportedly affected a number of cities, including Al-Bayda, Al-Marj, Tobruk, Takenis, Al-Bayada, and Battah, as well as the eastern coast all the way to Benghazi, according to Mismari, the LNA spokesperson.

