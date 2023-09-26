Top-rated Restaurants and Cafes in Ajman

Ajman is a diverse city with people from different cultures, bringing a variety of cuisines. It has become a popular destination for top restaurants and cafes in recent years. Ajman offers beautiful waterfronts, recreational spots, scenic beauty, and appealing hotels that attract tourists from around the world. While exploring a place, it’s essential to explore its local cuisine. Here are some of the best restaurants and cafes in Ajman where you can enjoy delicious meals:
Bab-al-Bahr: Known for its seafood options with various flavors like Mediterranean, Asian, Middle Eastern, Lebanese, and Portuguese.
Address:
Saray Hotel, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
12 am – 1 am
Sultan Saray: A Turkish restaurant offering delightful Turkish cuisine with a beachside view.
Address:
Corniche Avenue, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, AJMAN BEACH, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
8:30 am – 12 am
Bukhara: Specializes in North Indian cuisine with dishes like Baklava, gyros meat, dolma, and more.
Address:
Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid, Al Nuaimi Ajman Hotel, Corniche Road, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
12:30 pm – 3 pm, 6:30 pm – 11 pm
Gazebo: Offers Indian delicacies with a blend of Emirati taste, including legendary dishes like Butter Chicken and Biryani.
Address:
Al Jerf 1, City Life Mall, 74 City Life Jurf, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
11:30 am – 11:30 pm
Mashawi Al Arabi: Provides a culinary journey through the Arabian Peninsula with dishes like Shawarma and Grilled Lamb.
Address:
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St, Al Rashidiya 3, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
12 pm – 1 am
Sabella’s: Offers stone-grilled pizza and homemade pasta with various spices and sauces.
Address:
Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Al Nakheel 2, Ajman Hotel, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
6:30 pm – 11:30 pm
Zanzi Bar: Located alongside Ajman Beach, known for fresh seafood and Mediterranean, Greek, Continental, and tropical dishes.
Address:
Al Nakhil 2, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
12 pm – 12 am
King’s Grill: Offers a buffet with a wide range of cuisines, including Indian, Pakistani, Arabian, Continental, Afghani, and Persian.
Address:
Al Nakhil, Al Rumailah 1, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
7 am – 11 pm
Safi Restaurant: Known for Asian cuisine and sushi, providing indoor and al-fresco dining options.
Address:
Shk Humaid Bin Rashid, Al Nuaiemi St, Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort, Ajman, UAE.
Timings:
7 am – 12 am
Cafe Naseem: Offers themed nights with Arabic, Asian, and Seafood specialties on different days of the week.
Address:
Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Al Nakheel district, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
8 am – 10:30 am, 12:30 pm – 3 pm, 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm
GIOIA: An Italian eatery with a modern dining setting and traditional Italian-style pasta and pizza.
Address:
Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Al Owan, Al Nakhil 2, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
12:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm – 11 pm
Dragon’s Palace: Serves Japanese and Thai cuisines with an extensive sushi bar and private Teppayanki dining.
Address:
Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Ajman, United Arab Emirates.
Timings:
5 pm – 11 pm
Exploring Ajman’s culinary scene is like a journey through its cultural heritage. Don’t miss the opportunity to taste the diverse cuisines available in the city while enjoying its beautiful ambiance. Ajman offers a wide range of options for food lovers, making it a must-visit destination.
