Tragedy at Sea: Newborn Baby Found Dead on Migrant Boat

Newborn baby dies on migrant boat to Lampedusa

Over 8,000 migrants have arrived on Lampedusa in the past 3 days

Italy requests assistance from the European Union

A newborn baby’s body has been discovered on a migrant boat during a rescue operation near the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Reports suggest that the mother may have given birth during the journey from North Africa, and an investigation is underway into the infant’s death.

In the past three days alone, over 8,000 migrants have arrived on Lampedusa, prompting Italy to request assistance from the European Union.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to visit the island on Sunday in response to this request.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed concerns about the overwhelming pressure the country is facing due to the influx of migrants. She is advocating for the implementation of a European Union naval blockade to prevent boats from crossing the Mediterranean to reach Italian shores.

The Italian Red Cross is currently managing approximately 2,500 people at a reception center meant for 400 arrivals.

Volunteers and staff have been providing meals and assisting in transferring new arrivals to Sicily and other locations.

This year, Italy has seen nearly 126,000 migrants arrive, which is approximately double the number compared to the same period in 2022.

Prime Minister Meloni has urged Ursula von der Leyen to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and expedite the implementation of an agreement with Tunisia, a key departure point for African migrants attempting to reach Europe.

This agreement, signed in July, is supported by €110 million in EU funding aimed at curbing smuggling, strengthening borders, and facilitating migrant returns.

The surge in arrivals has led to protests by Lampedusa’s residents, who expressed their opposition to plans for constructing a new tent camp to accommodate the migrants.