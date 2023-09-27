Advertisement
Travis King Back on US Soil After North Korea Expulsion

  • Travis King, a US soldier who defected to North Korea in July, is now in American custody.
  • Private King handed over to US authorities in China after his expulsion by Pyongyang.
  • North Korean state media cited “inhuman treatment” and racism within the US military as reasons for his defection.
US soldier Travis King, who defected to North Korea in July, has been taken into American custody following his expulsion by Pyongyang, officials have confirmed.

According to reports from US media outlets, Private King was handed over to US authorities in China.

The 23-year-old reconnaissance specialist made an illegal crossing into North Korea in July.

North Korean state media reported that he had fled due to alleged “inhuman treatment” and racism within the US military.

Details about his condition and the circumstances of his confinement in North Korea remain unclear.

Earlier on Wednesday, North Korea’s state-run news agency announced the country’s decision to expel Private King but did not provide further specifics.

“The relevant body in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has decided to deport US soldier Travis King, who illegally entered the territory of the republic, by the laws of the republic,” it said.

Private King, who enlisted in the army in January 2021 and was stationed in South Korea as part of a unit rotation, had a complex journey before entering North Korea. Before his defection, he had spent two months in South Korean detention for assault charges, being released on July 10th.

Initially, he was scheduled to return to the United States for disciplinary proceedings. However, he managed to leave the airport and subsequently joined a tour of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, from which he made his escape.

The potential for additional charges related to his entry into North Korea remains uncertain.

Currently, the US Department of State, White House, and Defense Department have not provided immediate comments on this matter.

According to Reuters news agency, a spokesman for the King family also said that “no substantive comment” was expected for now.

According to statements from his family in previous interviews with US media, Private King had encountered instances of discrimination during his military service, and his mental health had deteriorated during his months in South Korean detention.

North Korea’s relatively swift release of Private King after 71 days stands in contrast to the longer periods of detention experienced by other Americans previously held by the country.

In an interview with the Associated Press news agency last month, Pte King’s mother Claudine Gates said her son had “so many reasons to come home”.

“I just can’t see him ever wanting to just stay in Korea when he has family in America,” she said.

India asks Canada for information on Sikh leader’s murder
India asks Canada for information on Sikh leader’s murder

India's Foreign Minister is open to examining Canada's information on Nijjar's murder....

