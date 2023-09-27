Travis King Back on US Soil After North Korea Expulsion

Travis King, a US soldier who defected to North Korea in July, is now in American custody.

Private King handed over to US authorities in China after his expulsion by Pyongyang.

North Korean state media cited “inhuman treatment” and racism within the US military as reasons for his defection. Advertisement

US soldier Travis King, who defected to North Korea in July, has been taken into American custody following his expulsion by Pyongyang, officials have confirmed.

According to reports from US media outlets, Private King was handed over to US authorities in China.

The 23-year-old reconnaissance specialist made an illegal crossing into North Korea in July.

North Korean state media reported that he had fled due to alleged “inhuman treatment” and racism within the US military.

Details about his condition and the circumstances of his confinement in North Korea remain unclear.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, North Korea’s state-run news agency announced the country’s decision to expel Private King but did not provide further specifics.