Truck Explosion Kills Dozens at Somali Checkpoint

Truck bomb explosion kills 18 in central Somali town

The explosion targeted a security checkpoint in a residential neighborhood

40 people were injured, 20 in critical condition

The number of fatalities resulting from a truck bomb explosion in the central Somali town of Beledweyne has now reached 18, according to a statement by a senior regional official.

This tragic incident occurred in the context of ongoing conflict with armed groups in the Horn of Africa nation.

Abdirahman Dahir Gure, who serves as the interior minister of Hirshabelle state where Beledweyne is situated, disclosed this updated death toll on Saturday. The explosion had specifically targeted a security checkpoint within a residential neighborhood.

Additionally, Abdifatah Mohamed Yusuf, the director-general of the Hirshabelle Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, reported that 40 individuals sustained injuries as a result of the blast.