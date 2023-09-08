Trump Allies in Georgia Face Charges for Overturning Election

Advertisement

Georgia special grand jury recommends charges against Lindsey Graham, Kelly Loeffler, and David Perdue.

Also recommends charges against Michael Flynn, Boris Epshteyn, and Cleta Mitchell.

No indictments resulted from these recommendations.

A special grand jury in Georgia recommended charges against one current and two former US senators in connection with their investigation into alleged efforts by Donald Trump to reverse the 2020 election results in the state.

However, these senators were not ultimately indicted.

The panel had voted to suggest indictments against South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and former Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The unredacted report of the panel’s findings was released recently, providing insight into the secret jury’s inquiry into whether Trump and his associates violated the law in Georgia during the 2020 election.

This special grand jury, unlike a standard grand jury, had investigative powers and was established by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis shortly after the 2020 US presidential election.

The report details the number of jurors who recommended charges against each individual under investigation.

Additionally, the special grand jury recommended charges against other prominent figures associated with Donald Trump, including his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, attorney and aide Boris Epshteyn, and lawyer Cleta Mitchell.

However, none of them were ultimately indicted.

Ms. Willis convened a second, conventional grand jury in the summer, which in late August voted to indict Mr. Trump and 18 others on charges related to racketeering.

The indictment alleges that Mr. Trump and his co-conspirators collaborated to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election results by pressuring Georgia election officials, intimidating poll workers, and orchestrating a group of false electoral college members to cast fraudulent votes for Mr. Trump. All individuals indicted in this case have pleaded not guilty.