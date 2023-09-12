Trump asks judge to recuse herself from case, citing bias

Donald Trump has asked a judge to recuse herself from his case.

The judge was appointed by Barack Obama.

Trump is also facing charges in Florida and Georgia.

Former US President Donald Trump, who has been charged with crimes four times, requested on Monday that District Judge Tanya Chutkan be removed from his case because of her prior comments that are blatantly biased against the 77-year-old Republican front-runner.

The lawsuit involving Donald Trump’s involvement in tampering with the 2020 election results and the Capitol Hill rioting on January 6, 2021, will be heard by Judge Chutkan.

In his pleadings, Donald Trump said that US District Judge Chutkan need to resign due to “past statements she has made about [Donald Trump] that demonstrate bias.”

“Judge Chutkan has, in connection with other cases, suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned,” the 77-year-old’s attorneys said.

“Such statements, made before this case began and without due process, are inherently disqualifying.”

The lawyers of the former president also stated that “although Judge Chutkan may genuinely intend to give President Trump a fair trial — and may believe that she can do so — her public statements unavoidably taint these proceedings, regardless of outcome.”

The extraordinary recusal request was unlikely to succeed, according to legal experts, because Chutkan herself would have to voluntarily agree to step aside.

Trump’s trial on allegations of conspiring to rig the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, will begin on March 4, 2024, according to a deadline set by Chutkan last month.

In a court hearing in Washington last month, Trump, who is also running against Joe Biden for president in 2024, entered a not-guilty plea to the charges.

Trump’s attorneys highlighted comments Chutkan made during sentencing hearings for those involved in the billionaire Trump supporters’ attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in their plea to have the judge recuse herself.

Chutkan characterized January 6 as “nothing less than an attempt to violently overthrow the government” at the October 2022 sentencing of a woman for her part in the assault on a joint session of Congress.

In a clear allusion to Trump, she continued by saying that it was motivated by “blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day.”

“Her comments suggest that she reached a conclusion, before this case, that President Trump is more deserving of a term of imprisonment than the defendant she was sentencing,” Trump’s attorneys said.

“Judge Chutkan should recuse herself from this case and direct the Clerk to randomly assign this matter to another District Judge,” they added.

Donald Trump calls her ‘Unfair’

Also openly criticizing the judge, Trump referred to her as “highly partisan” and “very biased and unfair” in remarks made on his Truth Social platform.

The 61-year-old Judge, who was chosen by former Democratic president Barack Obama, has given some of the attacks on the US Capitol’s participants the worst sentences.

Chutkan has legal experience with Trump as well; in a case from November 2021, she rendered a decision against him and famously stated that “presidents are not kings.”

In addition, Trump will stand trial in Florida in May 2024 on allegations of mishandling top-secret government papers as well as racketeering charges in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to rig the election results in the southern state.

