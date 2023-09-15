Trump launches fresh attack on Biden amid son’s indictment

Trump launched a fresh attack on Biden.

Trump accused the DOJ of being influenced by Biden.

Hunter Biden is expected to reach a plea agreement in his case.

Former President Donald Trump, currently facing multiple indictments, launched a fresh attack on President Joe Biden amid the indictment of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, referring to him as “crooked.” This comes as both leaders are engaged in a contentious battle for the White House in the 2024 election.

Hunter Biden was charged by a US Court with illegal possession of firearms while being addicted to substances.

Trump, on the Truth Social platform, stated that the gun charge is the “only crime that Hunter Biden committed that does not implicate Crooked Joe Biden.”

He also reiterated allegations about the Department of Justice (DOJ) being influenced by Joe Biden, accusing them of obstructing his path to the White House and characterizing the legal actions against him as “election interference and a witch hunt.”

It’s worth noting that Trump himself is facing four indictments in various cases, including incitement related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, payment of hush money to an adult film star in 2016, retaining classified documents after leaving office, and allegations of election interference and criminal racketeering in an attempt to overturn election results in Georgia.

The Republican presidential candidate later urged “Democrats to stop interfering with our upcoming 2024 presidential election” in a post on his social media.

This week’s earlier announcement of the formal impeachment investigation on Joe Biden by the Republican Party in Congress was dismissed by the White House as an “inquiry based on lies” by the White House.

After a plea agreement fell through in July, charges against Hunter Biden were brought before the US District Court in Delaware.

Hunter Biden won’t go to jail, according to an expert who was describing the legal complexities of whether the US President’s criminally accused son will face jail time.

“This case is going to end up right where it’s supposed to be, with a plea agreement,” Randy Zelin, professor of law at Cornell Law School, said.

As the 2024 presidential election is planned to take place in November of next year, it is expected that Joe Biden’s family’s legal issues would follow him about and dominate the nation’s circles, possibly harming his support base.

Hunter’s financial dealings were the subject of a lengthy investigation that gained steam after David Weiss, who had been originally proposed by former US president Donald Trump, was given the title of special counsel in August.

Donald Trump and his Republican allies have attacked and made accusations about Hunter Biden, notably in relation to his actions in China and Ukraine. Hunter openly talked about his drug problem despite these allegations.

