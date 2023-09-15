Trump to Face Questions from Welker on ‘Meet the Press’ on Sunday

Advertisement

Trump to give first broadcast network interview since leaving office.

Interview with Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Trump to face tough questions about his presidency and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to conduct his first broadcast network interview since leaving office.

He will be interviewed by Kristen Welker, who is making her debut as the host of NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

The interview will be pre-recorded at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday.

It’s worth noting that the same invitation was extended to President Joe Biden, although Trump had last appeared on the show in 2019.

During his current campaign for the White House, Trump has mostly avoided mainstream media interviews and has instead opted for conservative podcasts, radio shows, and far-right cable outlets, and has used his Truth Social platform to share his thoughts through posts and videos.

This interview comes at a time when Trump is the leading contender for the Republican nomination, despite facing multiple indictments related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Additionally, Trump is scheduled to appear on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show, marking their first interview since their memorable clash during the 2015 Republican primary debate.

Kristen Welker is set to take over as the host of “Meet the Press” from Chuck Todd, and Trump has previously praised her performance as a moderator during the second presidential debate between him and Joe Biden in 2020.