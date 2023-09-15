Turkish Red Crescent Official: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’

Trump to Face Questions from Welker on ‘Meet the Press’ on Sunday
Ibrahim Ozur, the Turkish Red Crescent deputy director, spoke to the reputed media outlet from Benghazi, highlighting the unique nature of the floods in Libya compared to other disasters he has encountered.
The flood in Derna was so devastating that it looked like “an earthquake hit at the same time”, he says.
“It was so powerful that buildings collapsed; I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”
Inside the city, the conditions are dire, with a lack of drinking water, sewage systems, and electricity. Ozur describes it as a situation where “absolutely nothing is available; it’s all in darkness.”
However, he notes a glimmer of optimism, stating that the accessibility of aid workers and supplies to Derna has improved.
Ozur mentions that the initial Turkish rescue team took 10 hours to reach Derna from Benghazi, but over time, reaching the city has become more manageable.
