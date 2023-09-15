Turkish Red Crescent Official: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’

Inside the city, the conditions are dire, with a lack of drinking water, sewage systems, and electricity. Ozur describes it as a situation where “absolutely nothing is available; it’s all in darkness.”

However, he notes a glimmer of optimism, stating that the accessibility of aid workers and supplies to Derna has improved.

Ozur mentions that the initial Turkish rescue team took 10 hours to reach Derna from Benghazi, but over time, reaching the city has become more manageable.