UK Methane Mega-Leak Detected from Space

Advertisement

UK’s methane leak spotted from space for the first time

A leak occurred over three months at a gas main

Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with 28 times the heat-trapping potential of CO2

A significant methane gas leak in the UK, an extremely potent greenhouse gas, has been detected from space for the first time.

Advertisement

The leak, which was observed by a satellite, occurred over three months at a gas main operated by Wales and West Utilities, with the potential to power 7,500 homes for a year.

Satellite technology has demonstrated its capability to rapidly identify methane leaks, allowing for quicker intervention.

Methane, with 28 times the heat-trapping potential of CO2, is responsible for approximately 30% of the global temperature increase.

The leak, located in a pipeline in Cheltenham and exclusively revealed to the BBC, was initially discovered in March.

Leeds University, in collaboration with specialized satellites, identified the leak, thanks to the sharp eye of Emily Dowd, a Ph.D. researcher at the university’s School of Earth and Environment and the National Centre for Earth Observation.

Ms. Dowd had been utilizing satellite imagery to monitor methane emissions from landfill sites when she noticed a distinct marker of a methane leak some miles away, originating from a gas pipeline owned by Wales and West Utilities.

Advertisement

The detection and mitigation of methane emissions represent a critical goal for the UK and other nations committed to combating climate change.

After discovering the leak, Ms. Dowd collaborated with GHGSat, whose satellites initially captured the images, to conduct further space-based surveys.

Simultaneously, a team from Royal Holloway University conducted on-the-ground measurements.