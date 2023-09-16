Advertisement
UK Methane Mega-Leak Detected from Space

  • UK’s methane leak spotted from space for the first time
  • A leak occurred over three months at a gas main
  • Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with 28 times the heat-trapping potential of CO2

A significant methane gas leak in the UK, an extremely potent greenhouse gas, has been detected from space for the first time.

The leak, which was observed by a satellite, occurred over three months at a gas main operated by Wales and West Utilities, with the potential to power 7,500 homes for a year.

Satellite technology has demonstrated its capability to rapidly identify methane leaks, allowing for quicker intervention.

Methane, with 28 times the heat-trapping potential of CO2, is responsible for approximately 30% of the global temperature increase.

The leak, located in a pipeline in Cheltenham and exclusively revealed to the BBC, was initially discovered in March.

Leeds University, in collaboration with specialized satellites, identified the leak, thanks to the sharp eye of Emily Dowd, a Ph.D. researcher at the university’s School of Earth and Environment and the National Centre for Earth Observation.

Ms. Dowd had been utilizing satellite imagery to monitor methane emissions from landfill sites when she noticed a distinct marker of a methane leak some miles away, originating from a gas pipeline owned by Wales and West Utilities.

The detection and mitigation of methane emissions represent a critical goal for the UK and other nations committed to combating climate change.

After discovering the leak, Ms. Dowd collaborated with GHGSat, whose satellites initially captured the images, to conduct further space-based surveys.

Simultaneously, a team from Royal Holloway University conducted on-the-ground measurements.

Ms Dowd said: “Finding this leak brings a question of how many there are out there and maybe we need to be looking a bit harder to find them and take advantage of the technology we have.”

Wales and West Utilities disclosed that they were alerted to the methane leak when a member of the public reported the smell of gas.

At that point, they were in the process of obtaining the necessary permissions to replace the gas mains when satellite technology detected the leak.

The exact cause of the leak remains unclear, but methane leaks within aging infrastructure are not uncommon occurrences.

However, the use of satellite detection has demonstrated its potential in swiftly identifying methane leaks.

Methane primarily originates from sources such as the oil and gas industry, farming, and landfill sites. While the UK has made significant reductions in methane emissions since 1990, progress has slowed in recent years.

Presently, methane leaks are identified through challenging on-the-ground surveys, which can be particularly daunting given the extensive network of pipelines and sites.

Additionally, the estimation of the UK’s methane emissions relies on economic activity data.

Jean-Francois Gauthier, senior vice-president for strategy at GHGSat, told the BBC: “It’s important to highlight that satellites are just one piece of the puzzle. But satellites have a very unique value… that they can come back [and collect more images] very frequently and they can do so without the need to deploy people on the ground so they can do so effectively and also affordably.”

The company operates a constellation of nine satellites positioned at an altitude of 500 kilometers, boasting some of the most advanced technology with the capability to detect gases at an impressive 25-meter resolution.

In a recent development, the company has entered into a £5.5 million partnership, financially supported by the UK Space Agency. This partnership is aimed at delivering satellite-derived methane emissions data to various UK organizations, including Ordnance Survey.

The UK Space Agency’s CEO, Dr Paul Bate, said: “Satellites are getting smaller and more powerful, giving us an ideal vantage point from which to monitor global greenhouse gas emissions and inform decision-making on the path to Net Zero.”

There remain areas for improvement in the development of these satellites.

Prof Grant Allen, lecturer in atmospheric science at the University of Manchester, told the BBC: “There is still some work to do to fully validate the precise magnitude of such emissions estimated by satellites like GHGSat, but the capability is already proving super useful for identifying where big (preventable) sources may be.”

