UK Parliament Researcher Denies Spying for China

Advertisement

UK researcher arrested on charges of spying for China.

Researcher denies wrongdoing, and says he is innocent.

China rejects spying allegations, calls them ‘baseless’.

A researcher working for the UK Parliament, who was arrested on charges of espionage for China under the anti-espionage laws, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

In a statement released through his legal representatives, the individual expressed his complete innocence and stated that he felt compelled to respond to the allegations circulating in the media.

This researcher, along with another individual, was apprehended in March under the Official Secrets Act.

It is understood that the arrested researcher had access to several Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs).

China has firmly rejected these spying allegations, with Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, denouncing them as baseless and malicious slander.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is scheduled to address Parliament later today, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will face questioning from MPs regarding the recent G20 summit over the weekend.

Earlier, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle cautioned Members of Parliament against revealing the identity of the arrested individual, who is not named by the BBC, by invoking parliamentary privilege.

Advertisement

“However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent.

Advertisement “I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenges and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party.