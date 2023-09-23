The recent statement from the general marks the most recent indication from Ukrainian authorities that progress is being achieved on the southern front of the conflict with Russia.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have asserted that they have breached the initial line of Russian strongholds within the Zaporizhzia region.

This suggests that Kyiv is approaching Moscow’s extensive network of fortified trenches along the southern front.

Advertisement

Russian-appointed officials in occupied Zaporizhzhia present a contrasting perspective on the ongoing battles.

An open-source analysis of available video material indicates that certain Ukrainian units have crossed a significant line of Russian defenses near the village of Verbove.

Ukraine’s overarching objective is to sever Russia’s “land bridge” connecting its eastern-held territory with annexed Crimea.

In early September, Ukrainian forces reported the capture of Robotyne and their eastward advance toward Novoprokopivka.

They anticipated engagements for control of elevated terrain to the south and east of the village as they approached the subsequent layer of Russian defenses. Verbove is situated a few miles to the east of Robotyne.

However, Tarnavsky, in conversation with a reputed media outlet, expressed his belief that the breakthrough in the counteroffensive would occur if Ukraine could seize Tokmak, a strategically vital hub for Russia and its primary target in the southern campaign.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the reputed media outlet reported that Ukrainian forces remained approximately 20 kilometers away from Tokmak, encountering difficulties in breaching the multiple layers of Russian defenses.