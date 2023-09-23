Ukraine Breaks Through Russian Lines in Verbove, says top general

Swedish motorway collapses in significant part after landslide
Swedish motorway collapses in significant part after landslide. They had initiated an...
The commander overseeing Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the southern front line has announced that their troops have successfully penetrated Verbove and anticipates an even more significant breakthrough shortly.
“On the left flank [near Verbove] we have a breakthrough and we continue to advance further,” Oleksandr Tarnavsky told Frederik Pleitgen during an interview on Friday, though he conceded his troops were moving slower than anticipated.
“Not as fast as it was expected, not like in the movies about the Second World War,” he said. “The main thing is not to lose this initiative (that we have). And, well, not to lose it in practice, with actions.”
The recent statement from the general marks the most recent indication from Ukrainian authorities that progress is being achieved on the southern front of the conflict with Russia.
In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have asserted that they have breached the initial line of Russian strongholds within the Zaporizhzia region.
This suggests that Kyiv is approaching Moscow’s extensive network of fortified trenches along the southern front.
Russian-appointed officials in occupied Zaporizhzhia present a contrasting perspective on the ongoing battles.
An open-source analysis of available video material indicates that certain Ukrainian units have crossed a significant line of Russian defenses near the village of Verbove.
Ukraine’s overarching objective is to sever Russia’s “land bridge” connecting its eastern-held territory with annexed Crimea.
In early September, Ukrainian forces reported the capture of Robotyne and their eastward advance toward Novoprokopivka.
They anticipated engagements for control of elevated terrain to the south and east of the village as they approached the subsequent layer of Russian defenses. Verbove is situated a few miles to the east of Robotyne.
However, Tarnavsky, in conversation with a reputed media outlet, expressed his belief that the breakthrough in the counteroffensive would occur if Ukraine could seize Tokmak, a strategically vital hub for Russia and its primary target in the southern campaign.
Earlier this week, the reputed media outlet reported that Ukrainian forces remained approximately 20 kilometers away from Tokmak, encountering difficulties in breaching the multiple layers of Russian defenses.
“I believe yes [there will be a big breakthrough],” Tarkovsky said. “I think it will happen after Tokmak. At the moment (the Russians) are relying on the depth of their defensive line there.”
Instead of focusing on the “Surovikin line,” a defensive structure constructed under the leadership of former General Sergey Surovikin during his command of Russian forces in Ukraine, Tarnavsky underscores that the more significant challenges lie in dealing with the intersections, rows of trees, and minefields situated between those rows of trees.
“[There’s] a combination of small harmful enemy defense groups that currently are planted very precisely and competently,” he said. “But the actions of our fighters force them to slowly pull back when they face our assault squads.”
The general admitted that for the counteroffensive to be deemed successful, Ukrainian forces must, at a minimum, advance and reach the city of Tokmak.
“Tokmak is the minimum goal,” he said. “The overall objective is to get to our state borders.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.