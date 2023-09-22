Ukraine missile strike hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

Advertisement

The attack caused substantial smoke and damage to the building in Sevastopol, located in annexed Crimea, as depicted in photos and videos.

The Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, stated that there were no injuries reported outside the burning headquarters, but he didn’t provide details on other potential casualties.

Firefighters were actively combating the blaze, and additional emergency personnel were being dispatched, suggesting the fire might be extensive.

Images shared on Ukrainian Telegram channels displayed plumes of smoke along the seafront, though the Associated Press couldn’t immediately verify these videos.

Ambulances rushed to the fleet’s headquarters, and shrapnel was found scattered over a considerable distance, as reported by the Tass news agency.

The Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defense systems intercepted five missiles in response to the attack on Sevastopol.

It remained unclear whether the headquarters was directly hit or if it suffered damage from debris from an intercepted missile.

Oleg Kryuchkov, an official from the Crimean administration, mentioned that one cruise missile, intercepted near Bakhchysarai, about 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) inland, ignited a grass fire.

Razvozhayev assured that civilian infrastructure remained unharmed but did not specify the impact on the fleet headquarters.

Initially, he warned Sevastopol residents of the possibility of another attack and advised them to stay indoors and avoid the city center.

Later, he stated that the threat of an airstrike had subsided but still advised against visiting the city’s central area, citing road closures and unspecified “special efforts” in progress.

Police also urged residents to vacate the central part of the city, as reported by Tass.

Ukrainian officials, though they have claimed responsibility for other recent attacks on Crimea, did not immediately confirm Kyiv’s involvement in this strike.

This incident occurred one day after Russian missiles and artillery targeted cities across Ukraine, resulting in at least five casualties.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Washington meeting with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders, where an additional $24 billion aid package was being considered.

Sevastopol, as the primary base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, holds strategic importance. In July 2022, a Ukrainian drone struck the fleet’s headquarters, causing minor damage and injuring six individuals.

Recently, Russian-appointed authorities in Sevastopol accused Ukraine of attacking a vital shipyard, damaging two ships undergoing repairs and causing a fire at the facility.

The Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has frequently been a target since Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine over 18 months ago.

The attack on the shipyard was one of the most significant incidents in recent weeks.

In other developments, ongoing shelling in the southern Kherson region led to the death of one individual and the injury of another, according to regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.