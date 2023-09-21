Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at Pentagon

Advertisement

Zelenskyy meets with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon.

Zelenskyy and his wife lay a wreath at the 9/11 memorial outside the Pentagon.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with President Biden at the White House at 15:00 (19:00 GMT).

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is currently at the Pentagon building, where he was received by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

A visit to the 9/11 memorial is anticipated, and you can watch it live by clicking on the play button above.

Inside the Pentagon, President Zelenskyy is engaged in meetings.

Shortly, he will proceed outside and cross the street to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the 9/11 memorial.

Zelenskyy’s visit coincides with the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, during which the Pentagon was one of the targeted sites.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid his respects to the 9/11 attack victims at the memorial located across from the Pentagon.

Currently, Zelenskyy is touring the 9/11 memorial while a military band provides musical accompaniment.

A wreath adorned with flowers and ribbons in the national colors of Ukraine, blue and yellow, has been placed before the memorial to honor the 184 individuals who lost their lives when a hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon 22 years ago.

President Zelenskyy’s day in Washington has been quite busy. He began his activities at the US Capitol, where he met with lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Afterward, Zelenskyy traveled to the Pentagon to hold discussions with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Together with Zelenskyy’s wife, they laid a wreath at the 9/11 memorial outside.

What’s on the agenda next?

Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, are slated to visit the White House at 15:00 (19:00 GMT) for a meeting with President Biden. This marks the Ukrainian president’s third visit to the White House.

President Zelenskyy will conclude his Washington itinerary with an evening speech at the National Archives, addressing members of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.