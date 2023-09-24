UN, regional bodies essential for reducing global tensions

India Protests China’s Exclusion of Athletes
Significant reform is necessary within international organizations to effectively tackle the increasing number of global crises, according to a UAE minister.
During their speech at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the minister of state for international cooperation from the Emirates emphasized the importance of institutions like the UN in repairing international relations, mitigating global conflicts, and implementing peaceful resolutions to various problems.
“But time and again, geopolitical tensions have held the Security Council back from reaching consensus on urgent matters, even on strictly humanitarian issues,” Reem Al-Hashimy said.
“This is why we must engage in serious discussions on its comprehensive and meaningful reforms, specifically about the use of the veto; expansion of permanent and elected members; its working methods, and its ability to anticipate and effectively resolve crises,” she said.
Observing that the UAE had closely observed the operations of the Security Council during its membership over the past year, Al-Hashimy emphasized the necessity for a “firm and determined political commitment” to steer things in the right direction.
“What’s not needed is wading into futile divisions and emphasizing differences,” she said.
In addition to advocating for changes within the Security Council, Al-Hashimy urged member states to collaborate in improving the efficiency of not just the broader United Nations but also international organizations as a whole.
Describing the UN as the “first line of defense” in preventing the international order from descending into polarized political rifts, she said that regional outfits also had a role to play.
“Organizations such as the League of Arab States and the African Union play a critical role due to their understanding and familiarity with local contexts and are better positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting these endeavors and political processes,” she said.
“Global challenges are becoming increasingly interlinked, and no country nor organization is capable of addressing them alone.”
