UN, regional bodies essential for reducing global tensions

“What’s not needed is wading into futile divisions and emphasizing differences,” she said.

Advertisement In addition to advocating for changes within the Security Council, Al-Hashimy urged member states to collaborate in improving the efficiency of not just the broader United Nations but also international organizations as a whole. Advertisement

Advertisement

Describing the UN as the “first line of defense” in preventing the international order from descending into polarized political rifts, she said that regional outfits also had a role to play.

“Organizations such as the League of Arab States and the African Union play a critical role due to their understanding and familiarity with local contexts and are better positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting these endeavors and political processes,” she said.

“Global challenges are becoming increasingly interlinked, and no country nor organization is capable of addressing them alone.”