United State offers almost 500,000 Venezuelans legal status

- Biden administration grants Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US work authorization
- 472,000 Venezuelans eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months
- May help to reduce the flow of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border unlawfully
The Biden administration has introduced new regulations permitting Venezuelans seeking asylum in the United States, who are already residing in the country, to obtain legal authorization to work.
Approximately 472,000 individuals will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months.
This decision comes in response to appeals from Democrats to broaden employment opportunities for recently arrived migrants.
Numerous U.S. cities have been contending with a significant influx of individuals fleeing the economic and political turmoil in Venezuela.
To qualify for temporary relief from deportation and access to work permits under TPS, individuals must have been living in the U.S. on or before July 31st. If granted, they will be allowed to work while awaiting a determination on their asylum applications.
Notably, around 243,000 Venezuelans already possess this protected status, which resulted from a policy enacted in 2021 and renewed the following year.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has justified the expansion of protected status for Venezuelans due to the heightened instability and safety concerns within their home country.
“Temporary protected status provides individuals already present in the United States with protection from removal when the conditions in their home country prevent their safe return,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.
“That is the situation that Venezuelans who arrived here on or before 31 July of this year find themselves in.”
Those who have arrived after that date, Mr. Mayorkas said, will “be removed when they are found to not have a legal basis to stay”.
Mayor Eric Adams of New York, a Democrat, has been urging President Joe Biden to grant migrants the opportunity to secure employment. New York City has faced significant challenges in accommodating tens of thousands of migrants, a substantial portion of whom originate from Venezuela.
The city has had to establish accommodations in over 200 hotels, shelters, tent cities, and similar facilities.
Mayor Adams has attributed the city’s difficulties to the insufficient support provided by both the federal and state governments.
He contends that these entities have not supplied adequate assistance to enable the city to provide housing and essential social services for newly arrived migrants.
“Our administration and our partners across the city have led the calls to ‘Let Them Work,’ so I want to thank President Biden for hearing our entire coalition, including our hard-working congressional delegation, and taking this important step that will bring hope to the thousands of Venezuelan asylum seekers currently in our care who will now be immediately eligible for Temporary Protected Status,” he said on Wednesday.
In a joint statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries – both New York Democrats – said that the move is a “welcome step forward” that “will provide needed relief to New York’s systems straining to support newly arrived immigrants”.
“The decision will also substantially reduce the cost to New York taxpayers concerning the sheltering of asylum seekers,” the statement added.
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York has expressed that while there is still progress to be made, state authorities are prepared to immediately commence the process of enrolling individuals in employment and assisting them in securing jobs to achieve self-sufficiency.
The volume of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border unlawfully has surged in recent months, following a decline in May when the Biden administration implemented more stringent asylum regulations.
In a form of protest against border policies, Republican-led states have been relocating migrants to areas governed by Democrats.
Their objective is to exert pressure on President Biden to take more substantial actions to decrease the influx of migrants along the southern U.S. border.
According to the United Nations, over seven million people have departed Venezuela as a consequence of the country’s economic collapse under the leadership of President Nicolas Maduro, who has held office since 2013.
This migration crisis has resulted from Venezuela’s status as an oil-rich nation.
Read More News On
Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.