United State offers almost 500,000 Venezuelans legal status

Biden administration grants Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US work authorization

472,000 Venezuelans eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months

May help to reduce the flow of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border unlawfully

The Biden administration has introduced new regulations permitting Venezuelans seeking asylum in the United States, who are already residing in the country, to obtain legal authorization to work.

Approximately 472,000 individuals will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months.

This decision comes in response to appeals from Democrats to broaden employment opportunities for recently arrived migrants.

Numerous U.S. cities have been contending with a significant influx of individuals fleeing the economic and political turmoil in Venezuela.

To qualify for temporary relief from deportation and access to work permits under TPS, individuals must have been living in the U.S. on or before July 31st. If granted, they will be allowed to work while awaiting a determination on their asylum applications.

Notably, around 243,000 Venezuelans already possess this protected status, which resulted from a policy enacted in 2021 and renewed the following year.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has justified the expansion of protected status for Venezuelans due to the heightened instability and safety concerns within their home country.