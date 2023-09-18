US Military Seeks Public’s Aid in Hunt for Missing F-35 Fighter Jet

- F-35 fighter jet missing in South Carolina
- The pilot ejected safely and is in stable condition
- Search concentrated around two lakes north of Charleston
The US military has enlisted the public’s assistance in locating an F-35 fighter jet that went missing in South Carolina when its pilot ejected on Sunday afternoon.
The pilot, whose identity remains undisclosed, safely parachuted and is in stable condition at a hospital. While the circumstances are unclear, authorities have referred to it as a “mishap.”
The F-35B Lightning II, manufactured by Lockheed Martin and valued at approximately $80 million each, is the subject of the search efforts concentrated around two lakes north of Charleston.
Federal aviation regulators are involved in searching Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, based on the jet’s last known whereabouts.
This stealth aircraft is equipped with sensors and systems designed for covert operation, making it capable of entering and exiting a warzone without detection—a pinnacle of advanced fighter jet technology.
Joint Base Charleston posted its appeal for help on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35,” it said.
“The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues.”
The military has encouraged individuals with information that could aid in the recovery efforts to reach out to its operations center.
The Marine Corps, in a statement to the media, acknowledged that its understanding of the incident is currently limited and that it is actively seeking additional details.
A second F-35 jet, which was reportedly flying alongside the missing aircraft, safely returned to the Charleston base, according to Military Spokeswoman Maj Melanie Salinas, as reported by the Associated Press.
Notably, this incident comes in the context of the F-35 program, which stands as the world’s largest and most expensive weapons initiative of its kind.
In 2018, the entire fleet of US military F-35 fighter jets was temporarily grounded following a crash in South Carolina.
