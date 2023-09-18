US Military Seeks Public’s Aid in Hunt for Missing F-35 Fighter Jet

F-35 fighter jet missing in South Carolina

The pilot ejected safely and is in stable condition

Search concentrated around two lakes north of Charleston Advertisement

The US military has enlisted the public’s assistance in locating an F-35 fighter jet that went missing in South Carolina when its pilot ejected on Sunday afternoon.

The pilot, whose identity remains undisclosed, safely parachuted and is in stable condition at a hospital. While the circumstances are unclear, authorities have referred to it as a “mishap.”

The F-35B Lightning II, manufactured by Lockheed Martin and valued at approximately $80 million each, is the subject of the search efforts concentrated around two lakes north of Charleston.

Federal aviation regulators are involved in searching Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, based on the jet’s last known whereabouts.

This stealth aircraft is equipped with sensors and systems designed for covert operation, making it capable of entering and exiting a warzone without detection—a pinnacle of advanced fighter jet technology.