US Nursery Child Dies After Coming Into Contact With Drug

Advertisement

1-year-old child dies from fentanyl overdose at NYC nursery

Three other children were hospitalized after exposure to fentanyl

Nursery owner and tenant charged with drug conspiracy and murder

Police in New York City have reported a tragic incident at a nursery where a one-year-old child named Nicholas Dominici, who had been attending the facility for just a week, passed away from a suspected drug overdose.

Advertisement

The fentanyl responsible for his death was concealed underneath a mat in the nap room while he was sleeping.

Additionally, three other children, aged between eight months and two years, were rushed to the hospital after being exposed to this potent narcotic at the daycare center in the Bronx.

Two individuals are now facing drug conspiracy and murder charges in connection with this case.

Authorities suspect that the children inadvertently inhaled fentanyl while at the nursery, prompting the need for three of them to receive Narcan, an emergency medication used to counter opioid overdoses.

Advertisement Advertisement Furthermore, during their investigation, law enforcement reportedly uncovered three devices commonly used for packaging large quantities of drugs. Federal prosecutors have filed charges against Grei Mendez, the proprietor of the Divino Niño nursery located in the Bronx, and her tenant, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, aged 36 and 41 respectively. These charges include narcotics possession “with the intent to distribute resulting in death” and a conspiracy to distribute narcotics leading to fatal outcomes. Advertisement Advertisement

Otoniel Feliz, the grieving father of Nicholas Dominici, shared with the media that he is still grappling with the loss of his young child.