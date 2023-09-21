White House rolls out red carpet for Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“Ukraine is sincerely grateful to the House, both parties, and the entire American people for all the support,” Zelenskyy writes.
Within the Republican camp, McCarthy and Scalise are facing pressure from the conservative faction of their party to cease providing assistance to Ukraine. Conversely, among the Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, there is a greater consensus to maintain support for Ukraine.
Zelensky’s post also describes the argument he made for further aid that sounds like a bid for bipartisanship:
Quote Message: I emphasised that a Ukrainian victory will ensure that neither Russia nor any other dictatorship destabilises the free world again. To win, we must all stand together and work together."