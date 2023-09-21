Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
White House rolls out red carpet for Volodymyr Zelenskyy

White House rolls out red carpet for Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Articles
Advertisement
White House rolls out red carpet for Volodymyr Zelenskyy

White House rolls out red carpet for Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Red carpet at the White House entrance, and U.S. military personnel nearby.
  • Ukrainian flag displayed in front of White House.
  • The military color guard on the southern driveway with American and Ukrainian flags.
    • Advertisement

A crimson carpet stretches out towards the entrance of the presidential residence, while a contingent of U.S. military personnel donned in their sharp dress uniforms stands nearby.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The flag of Ukraine is displayed in front of the White House

Advertisement

A military color guard now adorns the southern driveway, with soldiers holding both American and Ukrainian flags positioned alongside the red carpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zelenskyy thanks Democrats and Republicans after meeting

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zelenskyy took to Twitter to mention his encounter with key figures in the House of Representatives, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

While he refrained from delving into the specifics of the meeting, his post stood out for its expressions of gratitude.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

“Ukraine is sincerely grateful to the House, both parties, and the entire American people for all the support,” Zelenskyy writes.

Zelensky’s message reads, “Ukraine extends heartfelt appreciation to the House, spanning both political parties, as well as the entire American populace, for their unwavering support.”

Advertisement

Within the Republican camp, McCarthy and Scalise are facing pressure from the conservative faction of their party to cease providing assistance to Ukraine. Conversely, among the Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, there is a greater consensus to maintain support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Zelensky’s post also describes the argument he made for further aid that sounds like a bid for bipartisanship:

Advertisement
Quote Message: I emphasised that a Ukrainian victory will ensure that neither Russia nor any other dictatorship destabilises the free world again. To win, we must all stand together and work together.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Donald Trump Serves Up Pizza and Politics in Iowa Pub
Donald Trump Serves Up Pizza and Politics in Iowa Pub

Trump distributes pizzas to a cheering crowd at Kathy's Treehouse Pub and...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story