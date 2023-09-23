Wimbledon School Crash, Woman’s Bail Extended to 2024

Woman arrested in connection with Wimbledon school crash re-bailed until January 2024.

Two eight-year-old girls died and several others were injured after a Land Rover crashed into The Study Preparatory School on July 6th.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Advertisement

A 46-year-old woman, initially arrested in connection with a car crash at a Wimbledon school where Selena Lau and Nuria Sajjad, both eight, tragically lost their lives, has had her bail extended until January of the following year, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The incident occurred on July 6th when a Land Rover Defender crashed into The Study Preparatory School, injuring several others, including a seven-month-old infant, who have all since recovered.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The fatal crash disrupted the school’s summer picnic, prompting a significant emergency response, with over 30 police vehicles and 15 ambulances dispatched to the scene.

Despite the tragic event, staff and students returned to school for the new term earlier this month.