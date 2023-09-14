Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
XL Bully Dog Attack Leaves Girl with Lifetime Scar

XL Bully Dog Attack Leaves Girl with Lifetime Scar

Articles
Advertisement
XL Bully Dog Attack Leaves Girl with Lifetime Scar

XL Bully Dog Attack Leaves Girl with Lifetime Scar

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • 4-year-old girl scarred for life in XL Bully dog attack.
  • Mother rescued daughter from vicious attack.
  • Mother calls for ban on XL Bully dogs due to safety concerns.

In April, a courageous mother, Amy Hobson, aged 32, rescued her four-year-old daughter, Luna Forsyth, from a brutal attack by an aggressive XL Bully dog, resulting in life-altering scars for the child.

Advertisement

The horrifying incident occurred while they were visiting a friend’s house.

Luna’s injuries were so extensive that she had to undergo plastic surgery and receive 40 stitches on her face.

Medical professionals confirmed that she would bear permanent facial scars throughout her life.

Amy Hobson, who demonstrated remarkable bravery during the harrowing episode, has partnered with Home Secretary Suella Braverman to advocate for a ban on XL Bully dogs due to significant safety concerns, especially for the well-being of children in communities.

Luna, once a cheerful and confident child, has been deeply traumatized by the attack and now harbors a profound fear of dogs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

“If I hadn’t managed to free Luna from the clutches of the dog, the outcome could have been far worse,” said Amy, reflecting on the terrifying incident. “When I heard Luna scream, I knew something was wrong.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amy strongly believes that the most effective way to ensure the safety of our communities, especially our children, is to implement a ban on XL Bully breed dogs.

If a ban proves difficult to achieve, she insists on enacting laws that mandate these dogs to be muzzled when in public spaces.

Her call for action has gained significant traction following a recent disturbing incident captured on video. In this incident, a man was pursued by an aggressive dog moments after it had viciously attacked a child.

Advertisement

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, has characterized the XL Bully breed as a “clear and lethal threat” to our communities, particularly to our children. She has taken proactive steps to seek urgent advice regarding the potential prohibition of these dogs.

It’s important to note that tensions escalated between Amy Hobson and the owner of the dog in question when they allegedly concealed the dog and refused to surrender it to the authorities for over 24 hours after the attack.

The responsibility for adding XL Bully dogs to the list of banned breeds lies with the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, and it is evident that prompt action is necessary to prevent further devastating incidents like Luna’s from happening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Gurner apologizes for ‘deeply insensitive’ comments on job losses
Gurner apologizes for ‘deeply insensitive’ comments on job losses

Tim Gurner apologizes for suggesting increasing unemployment to humble employees. Gurner's comments...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story