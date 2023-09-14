XL Bully Dog Attack Leaves Girl with Lifetime Scar

Advertisement

4-year-old girl scarred for life in XL Bully dog attack.

Mother rescued daughter from vicious attack.

Mother calls for ban on XL Bully dogs due to safety concerns.

In April, a courageous mother, Amy Hobson, aged 32, rescued her four-year-old daughter, Luna Forsyth, from a brutal attack by an aggressive XL Bully dog, resulting in life-altering scars for the child.

The horrifying incident occurred while they were visiting a friend’s house.

Luna’s injuries were so extensive that she had to undergo plastic surgery and receive 40 stitches on her face.

Medical professionals confirmed that she would bear permanent facial scars throughout her life.

Amy Hobson, who demonstrated remarkable bravery during the harrowing episode, has partnered with Home Secretary Suella Braverman to advocate for a ban on XL Bully dogs due to significant safety concerns, especially for the well-being of children in communities.

Luna, once a cheerful and confident child, has been deeply traumatized by the attack and now harbors a profound fear of dogs.