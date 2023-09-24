Zelenskyy Seeks US Business Investment to Rebuild Ukraine

Chris Kaba Shooting: Braverman Orders Review of Armed Policing
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had engagements with prominent American entrepreneurs and financiers, during which they explored potential investment opportunities in Ukraine.
“The American entrepreneurs and financiers confirmed their readiness to make large-scale investments in our country immediately after the end of the war and the receipt of security guarantees,” he posted on Telegram, along with photos of the meeting.
“We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine.”
Zelenskyy mentioned that individuals such as Michael Bloomberg, Larry Fink, and Bill Ackman, among others, expressed their readiness to contribute substantial investments toward the reconstruction of Ukraine.
