Zelenskyy Seeks US Business Investment to Rebuild Ukraine

  • These individuals expressed their willingness to invest significantly in Ukraine after the war and the assurance of security.
  • Zelenskyy specifically mentioned Michael Bloomberg, Larry Fink, and Bill Ackman as potential investors.
  • The President shared this information on his Telegram account, emphasizing the focus on victory and reconstruction in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had engagements with prominent American entrepreneurs and financiers, during which they explored potential investment opportunities in Ukraine.

“The American entrepreneurs and financiers confirmed their readiness to make large-scale investments in our country immediately after the end of the war and the receipt of security guarantees,” he posted on Telegram, along with photos of the meeting.

“We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy mentioned that individuals such as Michael Bloomberg, Larry Fink, and Bill Ackman, among others, expressed their readiness to contribute substantial investments toward the reconstruction of Ukraine.

