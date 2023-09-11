Zelenskyy sends message to Putin: No peace without justice

“When you want to have a compromise or a dialogue with somebody, you cannot do it with a liar,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He said when Putin understood that a big part of society supported Prigozhin, “he killed him. But before he killed, he gave him promises, the territory of Belorussia (Belarus), gave him new locations, the African issues and businesses, a lot of different things.”

Zelenskyy pointed out that the dramatic demise of the Wagner leader, which occurred following a brief rebellion that posed a threat to the Russian president's authority, should serve as a cautionary message. While the United States and Ukraine's other crucial allies persist in providing weaponry to Kyiv and emphasize that the necessary conditions for pursuing a "fair and enduring" peace have not yet been met, a select group of world leaders, including Brazil's Lula Da Silva, have placed the responsibility for ending the war on Ukraine. To support his stance, Zelenskyy referred to other nations that have been targeted by Russian forces and continue to experience partial occupation by them.

“Did you see any compromise from Putin on other issues? With Georgia? With Moldova?” Zelenskyy asked rhetorically.

Recent reports from the front lines indicate that Ukraine has achieved gradual advances in the southern region, engaging in intense battles with Russian forces. Videos with geolocation data on Friday depicted a landscape marred by shell craters, deserted trenches, and destroyed military equipment in the vicinity encompassing Robotyne, Verbove, and Novoprokopivka. These villages form a crucial triangle, representing a significant stepping stone for Ukrainian forces to approach Tokmak, a pivotal center for Russian defensive positions.

“The result we need, we have to get our land,” said Zelenskyy. “And it’s also not about the land, it’s about the people because the frozen war is not the peace.”

“Putin – he wants to take all our country, to destroy all our families, houses. Because if— he understands — why does he destroy? He understands that Ukraine will never go back, go away from our land. We’ll never do it. That’s why he has to kill us,” he added.

He mentioned that his children reside in Ukraine and emphasized their strong Ukrainian identity, expressing his contentment with their presence there. Furthermore, he conveyed his optimistic perspective regarding Ukraine's future.

Zelenskyy contrasted the youthful energy of his wife and children with his aging: “This generation will make Ukraine, I think, great because they — they are very strong with all their positions, with all their values, with all — you know, they’re very free. And I’m so happy. Then I — look, like I said, I’m looking into the mirror. I see another person, older,” he said.

“My wife… She’s nice. She’s so strong. She’s — day by day, she is stronger and nicer and younger. She has a lot of energy,” he added.

