Dubai Police denies the reports of 4 Israelis being stabbed

The Dubai Police have refuted claims of an attack on four Israelis within the Emirate. “Safety and security are of paramount importance in the UAE,” They emphasized the utmost importance of safety and security in the UAE and urged people to rely on official sources for accurate information.

The police also discouraged the spread of rumors and misleading reports. The Ministry of Interior in the UAE echoed this denial. The statement followed reports on various social media platforms suggesting the occurrence of a crime and the arrest of a suspect, with some outlets labeling it as ‘breaking news.’

This false information is part of a series of misinformation circulating on social media during the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict.

The UAE takes the dissemination of fake news seriously, imposing fines of Dh100,000 and potential imprisonment.