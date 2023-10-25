Price of passport renewal for overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

The Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, part of the Ministry of Interior, is responsible for issuing or renewing passports for Pakistani citizens.

If your passport has less than a year left before it expires, you can apply for renewal (whether you’re in Pakistan or abroad) and get a new machine-readable passport with a 5 or 10-year validity.

How to Renew Your Pakistani Passport in Saudi Arabia or the UAE:

If you’re in Saudi Arabia or the UAE, you can visit the nearest Pakistani embassy or consulate to renew your passport.

You can also use the online service provided by the directorate to renew your passport. Just go to the official website https://onlinemrp.dgip.gov.pk/e-passport/ to apply for renewal.

Documents Needed for Online Passport Renewal:

When applying for a Machine Readable Passport renewal online, you’ll need the following documents if your current passport has less than a year left before it expires:

– Scanned copies of your valid CNIC, NICOP, Smart CNIC, or NICOP on both sides.

– Scanned copies of your existing passport (first two pages and one random page as requested by the system).

– Scanned copy of your valid Visa, Aqama, Residence Permit, Asylum card, or other Nationality Passport.

Passport Renewal Fee Update as of October 2023

