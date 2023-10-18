Saudi Arabia offers e-visa to six new countries

Saudi Arabia has broadened the scope of its electronic visitor visa program, now welcoming citizens from an additional six countries, bringing the total number of eligible nations to 63.

The latest additions to this list are Turkey, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Seychelles, and Mauritius. Individuals from these countries can conveniently apply for a tourist visa online or receive it upon their arrival at Saudi Arabia’s international airports.

This electronic visitor visa provides tourists with a wealth of options. It provides for a variety of activities such as tourism, Umrah visits outside of the Hajj season, participation in events, exhibitions, and conferences, and visits to friends and family. Furthermore, it is a multiple-entry visa that is valid for a full year and allows for stays of up to 90 days.

Visitors must stick to the terms of stay stipulated on their visa. Notably, Umrah visits are not permitted during the Hajj season with this visa. Individuals with valid Schengen, UK, or US visas who entered those countries before traveling to Saudi Arabia, as well as permanent citizens of the EU and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the UK, and the US, are also eligible for the electronic guest visa.

Saudi Arabia is revamping its visa regulations with the intent of enticing more tourists and realizing the objectives of its Vision 2030 initiative.

This vision seeks to elevate the tourism sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP and generate job opportunities. In 2022, the country witnessed significant growth in its tourism sector, with a record 94 million visits and substantial tourism spending.

Saudi authorities have set their sights on the ambitious goal of welcoming 100 million visitors by 2030 and raising the tourism sector’s GDP contribution to 10 percent. Notably, the country also achieved a remarkable milestone in the post-COVID era by successfully hosting over 2 million Hajj pilgrims in 2023.

In a previous expansion of the e-visa program, citizens of Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, South Africa, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan were granted access to this convenient visa service.

